LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Bullitt County school buses hit the road Tuesday morning, delivering meals and homework.
Some buses dropped off and picked up homework, while others delivered lunches. The buses will be seen all over the county.
Lunch buses will be stopping at several locations, each for 20 minutes with the last stops at noon.
The district said if anyone is not going to be home for the homework buses, they should go to their elementary school and pickup a homework packet from the school bus that is onsite.
Copyright 2020 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.