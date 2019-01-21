LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Bullitt County Schools employee is behind bars after being accused of sexual abuse.
Kentucky State Police arrested 51-year-old Jessie Bray on a warrant Monday and booked him into the Bullitt County Detention Center. He's a maintenance worker for Bullitt County Schools.
District officials say Bray faces a sex abuse charge but that there is no reason to believe the accusations have anything to do with his job. They also say there is nothing in his background that would "indicate any prior issues."
The district first learned of the investigation into Bray a few months ago, and he was moved to work in buildings with adults only.
Bullitt County Schools has suspended him without pay pending the outcome of a police investigation. District officials say an internal investigation is also underway.
