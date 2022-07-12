LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Bullitt County Sheriff's Office is looking for a missing woman who could be in Louisville.
Katie Mouser, 33, was last seen on June 12 with her father on Terry Road in southwest Jefferson County.
Police said Mouser has red or auburn hair, is about 5-foot-5-inches tall and weighs between 110 and 130 pounds.
Mouser hangs out in the areas of Oak Street and 4th Street in Louisville, as well as the Hillview area, according to police.
If you have any information on her whereabouts, call the sheriff's office at 502-543-2514 or 911.
Copyright 2022 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.