LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- First responders in Bullitt County have a new tool to use in an active shooting situation.
The Active Shooter Response system terminal was installed March 16 at the Bullitt County Sheriff's office E-911 dispatch center, the first ASR terminal in the state.
The terminal uses hard-mounted buttons located at local businesses to directly communicate with first responders if there's an emergency.
Once activated, a signal is sent directly to the terminal at the dispatch center with the address and a map of the location.
"This ASR Terminal will help us respond more quickly," Bullitt County Sheriff Walt Sholar said in a written statement. "It’s another tool in our pouch, along with the regular training our deputies receive."
