BULLITT COUNTY, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Bullitt County Sheriff’s Department is preparing to increase patrols along school bus routes in order to protect students.
A concerned citizen called Sheriff Walt Sholar earlier this week to report drivers not stopping for school buses along Highway 44. Sholar and his deputies followed those routes the next day and issued a citation to one driver.
“We want (students) to be safe both on the way, while they’re at school and on the way home,” Sholar said. “When you see those yellow lights flashing, get ready to stop. The default has to be to stop. That stop sign is a command. It’s not a suggestion.”
Driving past a school bus, when it is stopped with the stop arm out and lights flashing, is dangerous and illegal. Sholar said on the first violation, it is a class B misdemeanor and subject to both a fine and/or jail time. The second offense is a class A misdemeanor and subject to one year in jail.
“I don’t believe there’s anybody waking up in the morning and thinking they want to play chicken with a school bus stop sign,” Sholar said. “But they may not be paying close enough attention, and we just want everyone paying attention as they’re driving down the road. And let’s keep all of our kids safe.”
Over the course of the week, more people reported to the department through social media the same problem in other areas of the county. So the sheriff’s department is teaming up with the Bullitt County School District Transportation Department to review the bus routes next week. Once they determine which routes tend to see the most violators, deputies will patrol those areas in marked and unmarked cars.
Sholar said handing out citations to those drivers breaking the law by blowing past a stopped bus is the right and proactive thing to do, before anyone gets hurt.
“Don’t put the children at risk by running those stop signs,” Sholar said. “We want our children kept safe.”
Copyright 2019 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.