LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Bullitt County Sheriff's Office purchased its first drone on Nov. 1 and used it to possibly save a life three days later when it helped investigators find a missing woman in a wooded area.
Family members had been searching on foot for hours for the woman who went missing on Nov. 4. She was found in a field off Nancy Drive minutes after Bullitt County Detective Chris Hill sent up the department's new drone.
"Within about -- I believe what he said was about 15 minutes -- it located this lady and they got her medical attention," Col. Alex Payne said. "So a happy ending, a good thing."
Payne said buying the $16,000 drone was money well-spent, and expects it to be put to good use in the future.
"We've even had calls where we’ve had young folks, teenagers, getting lost in large wooded areas like Bernheim Forest, so it is not uncommon," Payne said.
We're told the woman was found lying down in tall grass, but the drone is equipped with thermal imaging, which allows deputies to see the heat signature from an animal or human from hundreds of feet in the air.
While the Bullitt County drone is built specifically for law enforcement, the Zonetown Fire District bought a drone less than two years ago, and Chief Kevin Moulton said it continues to come in handy.
"We used it the other night just for search and rescue training on Floyd's Fork during our swift water rescue, Moulton said, adding: "We were able to locate the victim."
Once the drone is delivered to where it's needed, Payne said it can be up and flying in less than a minute saving precious time and manhours. He said using the drone with people on foot made all the difference. "Everything came together for that young lady," Payne said.
As far as Payne is concerned, the drone has already paid for itself.
"I am not one to put a price tag on people’s health and well-being," Payne said. "So if we can use a piece of equipment to help secure or maintain that it’s worth it."
