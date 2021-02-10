SHEPHERDSVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Those looking for a warm place to stay tonight are welcome at a Bullitt County white flag shelter.
The shelter, run by Mark 12 Ministries, opened its doors Wednesday as a warming shelter during the day.
Typically, the shelter is only open at night when the temperature drops below 35 degrees. With winter weather expected to roll into the area and low temperatures throughout the day, the shelter is open 24 hours a day right now.
The shelter is made of two large, donated military tents. It is off West Joe B. Hall Avenue next to Mercy Hill Church in Bullitt County. In previous years, the shelter was inside the church, but with social distancing requirements, the church is too small to hold the shelter during the pandemic.
Perry Cooke, executive director of Mark 12 Ministries, said each guest who stays in the tents Wednesday night will receive a sleeping bag to help keep warm.
"We've had 14 guests so far this winter and we've been averaging around 5-6 in the evening and we expect that’s going to grow quite a bit starting tonight," he said. "We've had a lot of calls over the last few days. There's a few families that have been out staying in cars and obviously they realize that their car is not going to be able to keep up with the cold."
Cooke said despite limitations of running a shelter during a pandemic, he will not turn anyone away who needs a place to keep warm.
Copyright 2020 by WDRB Media. All rights reserved.