LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Bullitt County woman said she doesn't think she'd be alive if it weren't for her dogs.
Jennifer Bailey said she was asleep Sunday night when her family's home caught on fire. She was there alone, except for the family pets, and said if the dogs hadn't started barking, she wouldn't have gotten out of bed.
"The first time they really started barking, I told them to be quiet, because I really wanted to sleep," she said. "I had a long day. I was tired."
Thankfully, Bailey decided to get up and see what the dogs were barking about.
"When I come out of my room, they're going nuts in the living room, and all I seen was our front porch on fire," she said.
Bailey had just moved into the home off Apache Way in Shepherdsville two months ago.
"We barely got unpacked, really," she said. "We just had a cookout a couple days before to show the house off."
She lived in the home with two other adults, friends who she's become close enough with to consider her parents. Their house is was destroyed by the fire, but they're leaning on each other and the community to help get them through.
"Life doesn't stop because something tragic happens," Bailey said. "You pull together, and you rebuild."
Bailey and all three dogs made it out of the home safely, but the family cat didn't survive.
According to Southeast Bullitt Fire Department's Chief Erik Butler, the fire isn't suspicious. It's still not clear what started the fire, but he believes it began on the front porch, based on what he saw when he got there Sunday night.
"It was engulfed when I got here," he said. "It was beyond saving when I showed up."
Almost everything the family had was ruined by either the fire, smoke or water. There is a Go Fund Me page set up to make donations to the family. For now, the dogs are staying with other relatives.
