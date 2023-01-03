LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Bullitt East High School's football team recently brought home the school's first state championship. But it will take more than just talent and teamwork to bring home another part of the state title.
On Dec. 3, the team won the Class 6A state championship trophy. While there was a lot of excitement after the game, the players soon learned they had one more challenge to face.
"I never really thought it was going to be possible, growing up through the years," said quarterback Travis Egan.
The Bullitt East High School football team it did something that had never been done before that day, defeating a local powerhouse to win the school's first state championship in football.
"I just looked up to the crowd and just watching everybody celebrate, that was just the coolest thing," said wide receiver Camron Brogan.
After a 28-27 victory over the Male Bulldogs, the team was awarded the state championship trophy.
"We always told ourselves, like, we can win state," Egan said.
But the team also learned that affording a state title can be just as challenging as earning one.
"It's a good problem to have," said head coach Keegan Kendrick. "It's the best problem to have."
The problem: raising roughly $30,000 to purchase state championship rings for the players and coaching staff, for about $300 each.
"We were just, we're really ready to be able to see the rings and we've been so excited for them," Brogan said.
Through fundraisers, the school raised all but $7,000 of the money needed to cover the rings. That's when a local business owner stepped in to offer some help.
"I was following on Facebook, where they were selling sweatshirts, and I saw the parents that are giving up their weekends," said Mike Rice.
Rice is a local business owner. After talking to someone from the school, he wrote a check for the remaining $7,000.
"I made a couple of phone calls and found (out) how much they needed," he said. "And the ladies up here were just in tears when I donated."
They weren't the only ones excited about the big donation.
"Our community is one of the best communities you will ever come across," said Egan. "God really blessed us with someone like that to come through for us."
The team just wants to tell Rice "thank you." The donation also giving the team's first year head coach another significant win.
"Him coming in and making that last final donation was just, it was, it brought me some peace," Kendrick said.
The rings are expected to be delivered to the team within the next six to eight weeks.
