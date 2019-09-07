LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Bullitt East High School will be receiving special recognition from ESPN for its efforts to unify students.
ESPN is recognizing five schools out of a list of 34 nationwide as part of the Special Olympics Unified Champion Schools program, which is a national initiative that promotes social inclusion by bringing together students with and without intellectual disabilities.
The main goal of the initiative is to create accepting school environments.
Bullitt East, which met 10 national standards of inclusion and was nominated by the state's Special Olympics program, will receive a national banner commemorating the recognition. "SportsCenter" anchor Hannah Storm also shouted out the winning schools in a video posted to the Special Olympics North America's Twitter page.
CONGRATS to our @ESPN Top 5 @SpecialOlympics Unified Champion Schools:@ColoradoStateU, @Southridge_SHS, @HawkNationHHS, @FifeHSTrojans, and Bullitt East HS👏👏👏👏👏For more info about the national banner recognition program ➡️ https://t.co/KDQ6PifJTO (CC:@ESPNCitizenship) pic.twitter.com/PflGQBF8vD— SONA (@SONorthAmerica) September 6, 2019
Copyright 2019 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.