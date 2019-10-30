LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) — Bullitt East High School has received an award on behalf of the Special Olympics and ESPN.
Wednesday, the high school was presented with the Special Olympics Unified Champions Schools - National Banner Award, which is the highest honor given to Unified Champions Schools participants.
The Unified Champions Schools program helps provide a framework for students with and without disabilities to interact and build relationships.
We have unveiled the National Banner Award at Bullitt East High School! #ChooseToInclude #BeAllIn pic.twitter.com/U4Hm3c6U7E— Special Olympics KY (@sokentucky) October 30, 2019
Out of the 173 schools getting National Banner awards in 2019, Bullitt East was named a Top 5 school nationally by ESPN and Special Olympics. ESPN's Mike Golic Jr. was on hand for Wednesday's presentation.
We are underway with @MGolicJR57 at the Bullitt East National Banner presentation! #UnifiedGeneration pic.twitter.com/Kma1cyBEIM— Special Olympics KY (@sokentucky) October 30, 2019
