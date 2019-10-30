LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) — Bullitt East High School has received an award on behalf of the Special Olympics and ESPN. 

Wednesday, the high school was presented with the Special Olympics Unified Champions Schools - National Banner Award, which is the highest honor given to Unified Champions Schools participants.

The Unified Champions Schools program helps provide a framework for students with and without disabilities to interact and build relationships.

Out of the 173 schools getting National Banner awards in 2019, Bullitt East was named a Top 5 school nationally by ESPN and Special Olympics. ESPN's Mike Golic Jr. was on hand for Wednesday's presentation.

