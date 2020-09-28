LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Students in Shelby and Bullitt counties returned to the classroom Monday for the first time since March.
Gov. Andy Beshear's last recommendation for schools expired on Sept. 28, meaning districts get to choose how they operate. About 70% of Shelby County students headed back to the classroom, while the remaining 30% opted to continue learning online. All grades returned to school at the same time, five days a week.
Students at Clear Creek Elementary were required to wear a mask, social distance in the halls and during lunch, and large bottles of hand sanitizer were found throughout the school. Temperature checks are also done before entering the building.
"I would love to say it is school as normal with masks, but it is not," Clear Creek Principal Yasmine Felming said. "But our goal is, first and foremost, safety and then compassion over content. Just making sure our students feel warm, welcome and this is family."
Bullitt County Public Schools — like many other districts — chose a phased-in approach, bringing in only pre-k through second grade to start.
District officials say a few thousand students returned to class Monday after families were given the choice between virtual learning or sending kids back to school.
But just like other schools that have already started in-person learning, students are getting used to new protocols. All students must get their temperature checked as soon as they arrive on school property. They also have to wear masks at all times. The district has even hired extra bus monitors to help with temp checks and to keep buses sanitized.
Jesse Bacon, the superintendent for the district, said the phased-in approach gives them time to focus on all of the changes.
"The reason we've decided to use that approach is we have a lot of protocols and procedures that are happening in our buildings, so we wanted to make sure we brought students back in a smaller capacity to make sure we had all the holes filled that needed to be filled," Bacon said. " So far, it's been a great start."
Students in different grade levels will return to class gradually, with grades 3-5, 6 and 9 scheduled to head back on Oct. 5. That gives new middle schoolers and freshmen a chance to get acclimated to their new schools.
Grades 7-8 and 10-12 will return to class after fall break on Oct. 20.
District officials will meet with the local health department every Friday to keep an eye on local COVID-19 numbers.
"We'll take a look at the incident rate numbers and talk about the particulars with that and also look at our internal numbers and what's going on within our district and that will help us make a decision for the next week," said Superintendent Bacon.
In Shelby County, Superintendent Sally Sugg says her district is keeping an eye on numbers too and if cases were to surge, they'd adjust starting with quarantines.
"I think in the long run we will be better for having more NTI because if we have to go back to NTI at some point it's smooth sailing," she said.
Along with Bullitt and Shelby County students returning to class Monday, Oldham County Schools continued their phased-in plan.
