LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The mother of a 10-year-old Louisville boy who committed suicide held a forum Tuesday night to raise awareness about bullying.
Tami Charles spoke to a group of community advocates and pastors at the African American Heritage Center in Louisville.
Charles is the mother of 10-year-old Seven Bridges, who committed suicide earlier this month because of what his parents say was bullying at Kerrick Elementary School and on the bus.
Bridges had a medical condition and needed a colostomy bag.
“My son was like he couldn’t fight. He wouldn’t fight," Charles said. "And that is taller than all of us to make that kind of choice."
Tuesday’s forum was a way to speak out about bullying and the affects it can have locally and across the country. Bridges’ family said JCPS didn’t step in soon enough to stop the bullying and plan on suing the district. The district is launching its own investigation.
In the meantime, Charles wants to focus on the 10 years she had with her son and not how he died.
“You use my son as a tool to begin talking about one thing in one way and then it really begins to bridge some other things,” she said.
A memorial service for Bridges will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday at Bates Memorial Baptist Church in Louisville.
