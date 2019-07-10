LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Before you bite into that big, juicy burger, you may want to check the bun.
Georgia-based Flower Foods has recalled its hamburger and hot dog buns after it found small pieces of hard plastic inside some of the equipment to make the products.
Eating the recalled buns may cause a choking hazard, according to a statement from the company.
The buns were sold at stores such as Walmart and Aldi in several states, including Indiana and Kentucky.
The buns were under brand names such as 7-Eleven, Great Value, Home Pride, IGA, Publix and Wonder.
If you bought any of the recalled buns, you can return them for a full refund.
