LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Kentucky woman is expected to survive after she was buried under 15 feet of dirt when a trench collapsed over the weekend while she was still in it.
It happened Saturday in Cave City, Ky. That's where the woman was working with others to place sewer lines in a new RV park. As she was trying to get out of the trench, it collapsed and covered her, according to a post on the Cave City Fire Department's Facebook page.
Firefighters say the woman was completely covered for about 30 minutes. They heard her yelling and were able to uncover her head. The Bowling Green Fire Department's trench rescue team was called to assist.
It took firefighters nearly five hours to free the woman. She was taken to a hospital in Louisville with injuries that were not considered life-threatening, according to the Facebook post.
