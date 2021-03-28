LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- In the past several weeks, Burmese communities have protested in downtown Louisville at the federal courthouse in support of their native friends and family back home.
Save Myanmar Campaign of Kentucky is focused on standing up for Burmese democracy after a coup in the southeast Asian country in February.
Two months ago, military leaders in the country of Myanmar, or Burma, staged a coup. Since then, security forces in the country have cracked down on protesters calling for a return to democracy.
"All of who are killed are innocent people without weapons, they are peaceful demonstrators," Dr. Mahn Myint Saing said. "They are killed on the curb, on the roads, inside their homes."
Myanmar security forces opened fire Sunday on a crowd attending the funeral of student who was killed on the bloodiest day yet of a crackdown on protests against last month’s coup.
The escalating violence — which took the lives of at least 114 people Saturday, including several children under 16 — has prompted a U.N. human rights expert to accuse the junta of committing “mass murder” and to criticize the international community for not doing enough to stop it.
The U.S. has also condemned the violent show of force, calling the military actions disturbing.
Asked for his response to the violence, President Joe Biden told reporters Sunday: “It’s terrible. It’s absolutely outrageous. Based on the reporting I’ve gotten, an awful lot of people have been killed. Totally unnecessary.” Biden said his administration is working on a response but offered no details.
"The military who is supposed to be protecting civilians is killing the civilians," Penny Mawi said.
In the meantime, protesters have continued to rally in Myanmar’s streets.
