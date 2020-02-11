LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Family members identified the two people killed in an apartment fire in the Southside neighborhood over the weekend as a 23-year-old woman and her 3-year-old son.
Heh Nay Wah and her husband, Pha Ka No, escaped from Burma and found refuge in Louisville. The couple had two sons, 5-year-old Saw K Sky and 3-year-old Saw Lah kpaw Baw. Through a translator, Pha Ka No said he is heartbroken that his wife and son died.
“I miss my wife and my son,” he said. “I wish they were sitting here with me.”
Family members said the 23-year-old mother and her youngest son died trapped in the apartment as it was on fire. The Louisville Division of Fire responded to the Douglas Park Apartments around 12:30 a.m. Sunday to find the far end of one of the complexes in flames.
A cause of the fire has not been determined yet, and the coroner’s office has not released identities or cause of death.
Pha Ka No said he remembered waking up to see smoke and fire everywhere in their apartment. He managed to get out with his 5-year-old son. But his wife and youngest son never made it out.
“I miss my wife, my youngest son,” he said while sobbing and clutching his oldest son. “I tried to save them, and I couldn’t.”
Pha Ka No said his wife was pregnant with their third child.
The family is part of the Karen community. Many people from this ethnic group fled Burma because of religious and ethnic persecution. Several Burmese refugee families live in the Southside area and started the new Karen Community of Louisville group. The group is now helping support the surviving father and his son.
“They have lost everything,” said Eh Nay Thaw, a family friend and translator. “It’s horrific, and it’s sad for all our community members here.”
Nothing in the family’s apartment could be saved from the fire. So the Karen Community of Louisville group is collecting clothes, furniture, and other necessities to help the family start again. They’re also collected donations to pay for the two funerals. If you would like to help, click here.
