LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- An investigation is underway after a body was found burned on Six Mile Lane on Saturday morning.
Louisville Metro Fire responded to the 4400 block of Six Mile Lane just after 11 a.m. On scene, fire found a body, gender unknown, that had been burned.
A cause of death has not been determined yet. Louisville Metro Police and arson investigators are investigating the death, according to Louisville Fire.
This story may be updated.
