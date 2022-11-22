LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A car slammed into a southern Indiana business with the store's owner just feet away on Sunday.
El Camino, a restaurant in Madison, Ind., has been hit twice by cars. Once in 2015 by a drunk driver and again on Sunday when owners said a police chase ended in their store.
Owners of El Camino want a guardrail placed between the road and their parking lot to prevent further accidents at the business located on a curve along Highway 7. They say their front counter acted as a buffer between cars and the business.
Marcos Vasquez and his wife, Vicki, own El Camino. He was behind the counter when a car barreled into the business, sending debris flying throughout the store. The couple said a driver led police on a more than 20-mile chase, starting around North Vernon, that ended when the suspect hit two of Vasquez's cars and rammed them into the store.
"It's just scary for me as you know, I was called at home I was just kind of alarmed because I first heard them asking how he was and so it brought back memories when the other vehicle came into the building and totally destroy our building before," Vicki Vasquez said.
Vicki Vasquez expects Marcos work van to be considered totaled, and their personal vehicle to be seriously damaged.
The first crash into the store happened in 2015. That caused the couple to request for a guardrail to be installed.
The couple asked again, but they're still waiting to hear back from the state. They believe it would prevent crashes into their building and stop cars from flipping over in their parking lot, which has happened before.
El Camino is closed temporarily as they continue to clean up and repair, but it plans to reopen soon.
