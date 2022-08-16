LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A $3 million grant will double the water capacity at River Ridge Commerce Center in southern Indiana.
The grant, awarded by U.S. Department of Commerce’s Economic Development Administration (EDA), will fund a portion of a new 20-inch transmission water main, which will double water capacity.
"This project has been a major undertaking for River Ridge and is incredibly important to our future growth," said Jerry Acy, executive director of the River Ridge Development Authority.
"Every business that calls River Ridge home or is considering locating here needs water. Through expanded capacity, River Ridge will continue to make significant progress on bringing even more jobs and economic opportunities to southern Indiana."
The investment is expected to support at least 1,000 jobs and $100 million in private investment.
