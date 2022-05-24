LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Spectrum has installed 24 Wi-Fi access points "at strategically chosen locations" throughout the Russell neighborhood. Now residents in outdoor spaces in Baxter Square Park, Beecher Terrace, and other parts of Russell will be able to connect to free Wi-Fi while outdoors.
"It'll be great, I love it, I think it's a great idea," said Dedra Gunn, who lives in Russell. "Stuff is going up [in price] and people do work... and everybody can't afford food, Wi-Fi, rent."
The Wi-Fi program is funded through a $400,000 Choice Neighborhoods Implementation grant awarded to the city through the U.S. Department of Housing & Urban Development. It's part of Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer's 12-year effort to boost digital inclusion, according to a news release.
In a written statement, Fischer said high-speed internet is "as necessary as any utility — for work, for learning, for health." Noting that high-speed internet is out of reach for many, "especially people in low-income neighborhoods," he said the free Wi-Fi access points will help Louisville take "another step toward Louisville becoming a city of greater equity, where every person can reach their full potential."
Many echoed the necessity of internet, including Louisville's Civic Innovation and technology Chief Grace Simrall, who says the pandemic made digital divides clear.
"When kids couldn't get on for NTI, when people couldn't work from home, when you couldn't do your telehealth visits because, again, you didn't have all the tools you needed," said Simrall. "That's why we're so proud that we're able to complete this project."
Manfred Reid Sr., the Chairman of the Louisville Metro Housing Authority's Board of Directors said the technology "creates an opportunity" for Russell residents to achieve self-sufficiency and leads us all into a more connected Louisville."
During a media briefing Tuesday morning, Fischer said word about the free hot spots has already gotten out.
"I just learned that 317 people are already using the free Wi-Fi," Fischer said. "So the word is getting out, and we expect a lot of use through the Russell neighborhood Wi-Fi network."
The first free Wi-Fi hotspots were installed in waste compactors in the Russell neighborhood in 2016. Each of those hot spots emits a radius of about 100 feet of coverage.
So far during Fischer's three terms as Mayor, the city has repaired more than 1,174 donated devices and provided another 1,276 new devices to residents in need. The city has also created 15 dedicated community computer labs, added 100 miles to Louisville's fiber network in west Louisville, and partnered with Microsoft to promote digital skills in underserved communities.
Fischer said usage of the hot spots will be monitored, and city officials will "evaluate needs in other parts of the west end as well."
A map of Wi-Fi access points in the Russell neighborhood can be found by CLICKING HERE.
