LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- At least 50 companies will be set up at the Crowne Plaza in Louisville this week for a job fair.
The companies are hoping to fill more than 500 positions ranging from entry-level to seasoned professional and leadership positions, according to a news release.
The job fair is scheduled to take place on Wednesday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Dozens of Kentuckians companies, including GE Appliances, The Rawlings Group, FedEx, Metro Corrections, Toyota and more will be there.
