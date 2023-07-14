LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Baseball bats, horse racing and bourbon are three reasons to visit Louisville. But brewmasters are betting big on beer.
Friday was the official opening of Awry Brewing right on the corner of Barret and Winter, the most recent addition to the Louisville Ale Trial, which continues to spread its reach across the city.
Opening up a business in Louisville takes a wing and a prayer.
"It would probably be easier to say what wasn't a challenge," Alex Vogt, with Awry Brewing, said.
The co-owners are Vogt, Tom Bartle, and Tyler Martin. Vogt and Martin cut their teeth at Against the Grain and they tried for years to break out on their own but obstacles left their pints half-empty.
"It just seems like something goes awry all the time. It's like well, that's just gonna be us," Vogt said.
Now, they can laugh about their misadventures.
"It was all serendipitous that it kind of fell into place for what felt like the first time ever," Vogt said.
They are the 29th destination on the Louisville Ale Trail, a venture launched in 2020 as taprooms navigated the pandemic, but also inspired more minds.
"This literally came out of what we called porch time that took place during COVID," Rich Shanks, with Kyros, said.
The gang behind Kyros Brewing turned a porch passion into a secret beer garden and are now charging for their pints.
"It's like a speakeasy for beer in Portland," Shanks said.
They're the second brewery to open in the neighborhood since 2021, joining a growing list of different parts of Louisville with at least a taproom, ranging from Phoenix Hill, to Lyndon, to Preston Highway and west Louisville.
"It feels like very suddenly we're becoming a beer destination city, or at least hopefully," Vogt said.
Shanks said the close-knit craft community is a key to survival.
"They will all say that rising tides raises all ships," he said.
But there's one recipe needed to thrive.
"Well we want to stand out by being unique first of all, and a close first, probably first, really, is we want to have good beer," Bartle said.
For more information on the Louisville Ale Trail, click here.
