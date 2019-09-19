LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The holiday season is getting closer, and it's time to start thinking about holiday travel plans.
AAA East Central says next week is the best time to start booking holiday flights. Booking data from the last three years reveals Sept. 25 as the best booking window for Thanksgiving and Christmas. Experts also say booking seven to 13 days before a holiday is a good time to find slightly lower prices with limited availability.
For Thankgiving week, AAA suggests booking a flight for the Sunday before. They say that's the best time to avoid crowds and score a bargain. If traveling on Thanksgiving Day is an option, that's when you can usually get the lowest ticket prices.
Travel planning around Christmas week is a little easier, if you start early. The best time to book a flight is 60 to 90 days out, which is between Sept. 26 and Oct. 25. You can book closer to the holiday and still get a deal, but you may not have as many choices.
Christmas falls on a Wednesday this year, and AAA says most travelers depart two to four days prior to the holiday. Dec. 21 and 22 are the busiest travel days that week, but they found that Christmas Eve the best day to travel to avoid crowds and save money.
Many travelers opt to travel after the Christmas holiday leading up to New Year's, and they pay a premium to do so. Dec. 26 has the highest average ticket price of the week.
Copyright 2019 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.