LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Abbey Road on the River is partnering with WDRB Media for this year's festival.
The world's largest Beatles-inspired music festival will take place May 25-29, 2023, at Big Four Station Park in Jeffersonville, Indiana. The festival will feature performances from some of the biggest names in music from that era, including Micky Dolenz, the voice of The Monkees, and The Rascals featuring Felix Cavaliere and Gene Cornish.
The partnership between AROTR and WDRB will bring the festival's celebration of all things Beatles to fans with live and recorded coverage of performances, along with exclusive behind-the-scenes footage and interviews with artists and industry insiders.
In addition to live broadcasts, watch for more original content from WDRB Media on its network of digital and streaming apps and social media platforms.
"We are thrilled to partner with WDRB Media to bring Abbey Road on the River to a wider audience," said Gary Jacob, founder and producer of the festival, in a release. "The festival has always been a celebration of the enduring power of The Beatles' music and its ability to bring people together. We can't wait for fans to experience the event in a new way through this partnership. Their support will help us bring the magic of The Beatles to even more fans here in Louisville/Jeffersonville and around the world."
Tickets are on sale now and can be purchased at abbeyroadontheriver.com. Use code WDRB through Jan. 8, 2023 and save $20 on daily tickets.
Abbey Road on the River debuted in Cleveland in 2002, and was then held in Louisville from 2005-2016 before its move to Jeffersonville in 2017. Over the years, bands such as The Beach Boys, America, Peter Noone, Jefferson Starship, Tommy James, The Zombies, ELO II (The Orchestra), The Grass Roots, The Cowsills, Peter Asher and many more have performed at the event to celebrate and honor the music of The Beatles.
Abbey Road on the River is supported by the City of Jeffersonville Parks Department, Southern Indiana Tourism, WDRB Media, 107.7 The Eagle, The Radisson Hotel, The Sheraton Hotel, Budweiser, Seagrams 7, Clark Memorial Health, The News & Tribune, and WAKY radio.
To purchase tickets, make a hotel reservation, or get more information, visit www.arotr.com.
