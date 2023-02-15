LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- An addiction recovery care provider is planning to come to Louisville.
Addiction Recovery Care announced Wednesday the purchase of the former Spencerian College campus in Louisville. It will be the first comprehensive residential treatment center in Jefferson County from the company headquartered in Louisa, Kentucky.
According to a news release, Addiction Recovery Care utilizes a "Crisis to Career" model, which is a four-phase, year-long program that combines substance use disorder treatment, primary care, counseling and peer support with life skills, education and job training.
"As a Louisvillian, I am honored to be part of a solution to combat what is arguably the most significant public health crisis facing our city," Pat Fogarty, Addiction Recovery Care’s chief operating officer, said in a news release Wednesday. "We believe our presence will broaden access to care in Jefferson County, which statistically has a deficit in treatment options compared to other Kentucky counties."
Addiction Recovery Care plans to start renovations on the property in the spring and open in late-2023. The new facility is expected to create at least 40 new jobs for nurses, counselors, doctors, security and residential staff.
Last year, Addiction Recovery Care opened its first outpatient program in Louisville at 3001 Taylor Springs Drive. The company operates more than 30 treatment programs in 21 eastern and central Kentucky counties.
Related Stories:
Copyright 2023 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.