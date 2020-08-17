NEW ALBANY, Ind. (WDRB) -- Agave & Rye is planning to expand into southern Indiana.
Its newest location will open in the former Hull and High Water space at 324 East Main Street in New Albany. The restaurant will be smaller than the Baxter Avenue location in Louisville, but it will have seating for up to 100 people outside, along with a rooftop bar.
The chain, based in Covington, Kentucky, is known for making everything from scratch as well as what it calls its "epic service, epic drinks and epic tacos."
The New Albany spot is set to open in February.
Hull & High Water closed last year, citing personnel changes, permit troubles and financial struggles.
