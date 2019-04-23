LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) – Louisville is set to host 5,800 people during Kentucky Derby weekend through short-term home rentals on Airbnb.com, the company said Tuesday.
Airbnb said those guests will pay more than $2.5 million to Louisville hosts.
The company shared the figures to bolster its case that short-term rentals add to the Louisville economy by allowing more out-of-towners to visit over Derby weekend, when hotels are usually sold out.
“(T)hat’s more people spending money locally with Louisville restaurants, shops and other small businesses,” said Viviana Jordan, Airbnb policy manager, in a press release. “Our local host community is again stepping up to ensure Louisville takes full economic advantage of this incredible event.”
The company also noted that it collects hotel and occupational taxes on behalf of the state and Metro government, boosting revenue for local government.
The Metro Council on Thursday will consider an overhaul of the city’s regulations for short-term rentals.
Proposed changes include limiting the concentration of short-term rental homes that are not occupied by their hosts, and requiring residents to include Metro registration numbers within their advertisements on sites like Airbnb.