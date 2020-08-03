LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) – Nearly 100 Louisville-based pilots, flight attendants and other employees of Republic Airways are expected to be furloughed indefinitely starting Oct. 1, according to the company.
The Indianapolis-based carrier operates Louisville-based routes on behalf of Delta, American Airlines and United and has nearly 300 employees based in Louisville.
“These are unprecedented times for the aviation industry, and our codeshare (major airline) partners, for whom Republic operates all its flights, have substantially reduced our flying schedules from historical and originally projected levels,” Republic Airways wrote in a July 30 letter to Kentucky state government to comply with a federal law requiring notification of mass layoffs.
Republic Airways said in a statement that the 97 Louisville-based employees are among 2,500 it expects to furlough this fall.
The company said it “anticipates” the reductions will be “temporary,” though it gave no date for putting the employees back to work.
“(W)e remain committed to working with all of our stakeholders, including our labor union leaders, the United States Congress and the United States Department of Treasury to identify ways to reduce the number and impact of these reductions and to secure the long-term sustainability of our airline,” Republic Airways spokesperson Lauren Gaudion said.
In the letter to Kentucky, Republic said the reductions will affect 46 pilots and 38 flight attendants based at Louisville Muhammad Ali International Airport; and 10 mechanics and three material specialists located at its maintenance facility at 5015 Crittendon Drive.