LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Fans of Ale-8-One have a new way to drink the Kentucky soda.
Kroger stores in Louisville, Cincinnati and Ohio will now carry Ale-8 Minis in six-packs of original, cherry and diet. The 7-ounce bottles are a throwback to the original Ale-8-One, which came in six-and-a-half-ounce bottles in 1926.
Ale-8-One has been bottled in Winchester, Kentucky, since 1902 at a family-owned business. It is the oldest, privately held bottler in the U.S., and it's owned and operated by the founding family of G. G. Wainscott. His great-great-nephew, Fielding Rogers, hand blends every batch.
The ginger citrus soft drink celebrates its 93rd birthday this year.
