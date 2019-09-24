(FOX NEWS) -- Amazon is planning to announce Alexa-powered wireless earbuds at its product launch on Wednesday, a new report claims.
Fox News reports the rumored earbuds are codenamed "Puget" and are designed to make it easier to use Alexa, Amazon's digital assistant, on the go, while also working as a health and fitness device that can monitor a range of metrics, a source told CNBC.
The source claimed Amazon is trying to undercut Apple's AirPods, which have become ubiquitous, and Samsung's Galaxy Buds, by pricing its wireless earbuds under $100.
The Amazon earbuds would also be seen as a jab against Google, since people tend to use Google Assistant or Siri for mobile voice searches.
According to Bloomberg, Amazon may also unveil a high-end Echo smart speaker and an Alexa Home Robot.
The company recently revealed that Alexa will start to accept donations to 2020 political candidates.
The Seattle-based tech giant does not comment on rumored product launches.
