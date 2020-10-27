LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Amazon has started hiring for the upcoming holiday rush.
The company is adding 100,000 jobs and promoting 35,000 current employees.
The holiday hiring is the latest in a wave of new hires as the retail giant tries to keep up with demand during the pandemic.
Seasonal jobs include everything from picking and packing to delivering custom orders and operating robotics.
Both full-time and part-time positions are available.
To apply, click here.
