LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Kentucky International Convention Center in downtown Louisville is hosting a business summit focused on diversity this week.
The Derby Diversity & Business Summit is scheduled to start Tuesday and will continue through Thursday.
The three-day summit brings top suppliers and executives in the business world to cover topics from workforce diversity, sports marketing diversity and supply chain diversity. Attendees participate in panel discussions, listen to keynote speakers and participate in virtual networking.
It's an opportunity for minority, LGBTQ, women, disabled and veteran-owned businesses to network.
"Bringing all groups together intentionally enables our members, community, and corporate allies to have dialogues and conversations about our differences, as well as our similarities, to strengthen solidarity across race, gender, age, and ability," Tawana Bain, the summit's founder, said in a news release. "We seek to grow economically and bring an understanding of culture and inclusion to the forefront, while also tearing down the stereotypes and prejudices held against different groups."
Attendees can showcase their business with a virtual booth.
Along with the Louisville-based offerings, the summit will include breakout sessions in New York City, Los Angeles, Chicago and Philadelphia, among other metropolitan areas.
"This year, we're even pairing small business owners with some of the largest corporations in Louisville for contract opportunities," Wood said. "So that's something we've never had the ability to do before, but it's life changing for small businesses."
Last year, the summit was virtual due to the COVID-19 pandemic. But this year will be a mix of in-person and virtual attendance.
Tickets are still available to attend virtually.
