LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Arby's is set to launch a new line of steak sandwiches nationwide -- and as a special one-day promotion, one New York Arby's location is about to be transformed into a high-end steak restaurant.
According to a report by Fox News, the chain is releasing a Garlic Butter Steak Sandwich and the Steak & Bacon Melt. Both sandwiches will feature thick-cut filet steak seasoned with black pepper and slow-cooked to medium, stacked on a ciabatta roll.
"The petite filet is the best steak we've developed in terms of taste and texture, delivering in eye appeal and guest expectation of what steak is," said Arby's Executive Chief Neville Craw, in a statement.
Craw said the creations come after 14 years of development.
The sandwiches are expected to be available nationwide, for a limited time.
As a promotion, a New York Arby's location will transform into Hall of Fame running back LaDainian Tomlinson's Arby's Steakhouse on Nov. 7. It will be a luxury steakhouse, complete with linen tablecloths and napkins and tea light votives for ambiance, according to a statement.
And since a steakhouse would not be complete without steak, the chain will be serving up petite filet steaks to its guests.
The cheeky one-night-only restaurant is a play on what Tomlinson describes as a "tradition" among football players.
"In the steak world, there's this tradition of legendary football players opening premium steakhouses," he said in a press release for Arby's. "LaDainian Tomlinson's Arby's Steakhouse continues this tradition, but in this case, I'm the football player and the steakhouse is an Arby's."
