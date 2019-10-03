LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- One of Louisville's oldest breweries is closing up shop, but another well-known local brewery will take over it's spot on Bardstown Road.
Cumberland Brewery will close for good Saturday, but Against the Grain has already bought them out.
Owners say the Bardstown Road location will be called "Public House by Against the Grain" and is expected to reopen by mid-November.
Against the Grain said visitors can expect the same quality of food and beers it is already known for as well as touches from the existing brewhouse.
Cumberland Brewery isn't the first business to shutter it's doors on Bardstown Road. Several other businesses, including Vietnamese restaurant Cafe Mimosa and women's boutique General Eccentric, have recently announced plans to close.
The closures come amid a recent rise in panhandling, car break-ins, drug abuse and crime in the Highlands that has business owners fed up.
Related Stories:
- Business owners, fed up with crime in the Highlands, say Bardstown Road is 'scary'
- Cafe Mimosa, Vietnamese restaurant on Bardstown Road, has closed
- Councilman hoping to revive Bardstown Road from 'doomsday' of deterioration
- General Eccentric, popular Bardstown Road women's boutique, to close for good
- Highlands business owner accuses 'meth heads' of cutting AC line
Copyright 2019 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.