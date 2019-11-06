FILE - In this July 18, 2019, file photo, is an AT&T retail store in Miami. AT&T will pay $60 million to settle the government’s allegation that it misled customers of unlimited-data plans by slowing down service for heavy users. The Federal Trade Commission said Tuesday, Nov. 5, that AT&T will automatically provide partial refunds to customers who signed up for unlimited wireless plans before 2011. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky, File)