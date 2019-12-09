LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- AT&T is holding a job fair at its call center in downtown Louisville this Wednesday.
The company is looking to hire about 40 sales representatives for its call center at 534 Armory Place, which is not far from the old Louisville Gardens. The job fair will be held at the center, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Representatives from AT&T will be on hand to conduct interviews, but company officials recommend applying online before attending the job fair to get a head start. Anyone unable to attend Wednesday's job fair can also apply online here: work.att.jobs/LouisvilleCC.
