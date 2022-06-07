ELIZABETHTOWN, Ky. (WDRB) -- Workers at Baptist Health Hardin held a beam signing and topping out ceremony last week to celebrate the progress on its new Outpatient Medical Pavilion.
"Over the last couple of months, we have seen significant changes at the construction site, as the structure is now five stories high and a commanding presence along Patriot Highway," Dennis Johnson, president of Baptist Health Hardin, said in a statement. "This celebration is not only for our team as they see progress with the construction, but also for the outstanding tradesmen and contractors making this project a reality."
The final beam that will complete the structure was the focus of a celebration last Tuesday. Hospital staff signed their names, left inspirational messages and wrote good wishes.
One staff member wrote the name of each family member born at the hospital.
Congleton-Hacker Co., a general contracting firm based in Lexington and Louisville, is managing the construction project.
"Every construction project is full of multiple moving parts, and the Outpatient Medical Pavilion is no exception," Seth Burnett, vice president and construction manager at Congleton-Hacker Co., said in a statement. "The building structure is now up, and an exterior 'skin' will be applied in the coming weeks as interior work begins."
The $225 million construction project is expected to open in 2024. It includes a new cancer center, operating rooms and lab space.
