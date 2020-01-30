LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Baptist Health Louisville is launching its own ambulance service.
The service will consist of two new ambulances. They will only be used to transfer patients from the hospital to long-term care facilities or rehab centers. They will not be used for emergency runs.
"By offering an internal solution as an alternative to the traditional EMS service, the hospital hopes to eliminate potential discharge delays that can occur when ambulances are occupied with emergency runs," a news release from Baptist Health Louisville states. "The service is expected to create greater efficiency for the discharge process, helping receiving facilities admit patients in a timelier manner and improving patient flow by increasing bed availability at the hospital. The new service will also benefit traditional ambulance services by allowing them to focus on lifesaving runs."
Officials say they plan to hire 19 new staff members to provide the ambulance service.
