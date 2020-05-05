LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Baptist Health is ready to start performing procedures, weeks after they were halted because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Select outpatient surgeries will begin Wednesday, along with invasive procedures such as elective cardiac procedures and pain management. All patients will be checked in advance for COVID-19.
Then, starting May 13, Baptist will phase in inpatient surgeries with a goal to return to normal patient volumes by early June. Both patients and staff are required to wear masks.
Anyone entering Baptist Health facilities will be asked to have their temperature checked.
