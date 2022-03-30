LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Baptist Health plans to open its first hybrid emergency room and urgent care center in Kentucky in Jeffersontown.
Baptist Health officials will break ground Thursday morning on the facility, which will be located at the corner of Blankenbaker and Bluegrass parkways.
The two-story facility will also include a primary care practice on the second floor.
Baptist Health is also opening a hybrid emergency room and urgent care clinic in Jeffersonville next year.
Construction on the facility is expected to take approximately nine months and open in January 2023.
