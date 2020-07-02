LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A taste of Italy is coming to NuLu.
Bar Vetti is opening at the AC Hotel on East Market Street on July 7. For the past two years, the Italian restaurant has been located in the 800 building on South Fourth Street. Its owners said the new spot has more than twice the capacity and will include outdoor seating in the future.
Guests must make a reservation online before visiting.
The restaurant said it will also continue offering curbside and carryout dining. It will only be open for dinner, but the owners said they plan to eventually add lunch service.
Copyright 2020 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.