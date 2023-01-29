LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A barbershop on Bardstown Road went a cut above by offering free haircuts on Sunday.
Arny's Barbershop in the Gardiner Lane Shopping Center gave free haircuts to anyone who is struggling financially. People of all ages hopped into the barber's chair for a fresh cut.
Some were regular clients, while others said it was their first time at Arny's.
"To me that is the most rewarding thing is to help people out because we see people with their highest and their lows," said owner Shawn Arny. "People who are unemployed and struggling and they are going for that job interview, the haircut can really give them that confidence to do well."
No appointments were required. Arny hopes it can become an annual event.
