LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Bardstown Bourbon Company is planning an expansion as business continues to boom.
The Nelson County distillery just announced a $28.7 million investment, set to create 29 full-time jobs and increase the distillery's annual capacity by about 55,000 barrels, Gov. Andy Beshear's office said in a news release Thursday.
There will be a 15,000-square-foot expansion, allowing for the addition of 16 new fermenters, a new distillation column and equipment, a hot water processing tank, grain handling equipment, chemical treatments and glass towers to hold the still.
Today, Gov. Andy Beshear announced the expansion of @btownbourbon’s distillery in Nelson County, a $28.7 million investment creating 29 full-time jobs and increasing the operation’s annual capacity by approximately 55,000 barrels. Read more: https://t.co/1TgH91ZBc4 pic.twitter.com/NKiyMwax7S— Governor Andy Beshear (@GovAndyBeshear) March 31, 2022
The company's president and CEO, Mark Erwin, said in a news release that the investment will help increase the distillery's capacity by 50% by 2024.
Bardstown Bourbon Company opened in 2014 and started commercial production in 2016. It produces whiskey, bourbon and rye for its brands.
Beshear said since the start of 2020, Kentucky's spirits industry has seen more than 40 new locations or expansions, with 600 additional full-time jobs.
