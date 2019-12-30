LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Elizabethtown is about to get a taste of Philly.
The owner of Barry's Cheesesteaks announced he's breaking ground on a new restaurant.
The newest location will be at the corner of Ring Road and Peterson Drive in Elizabethtown. There are already two other restaurants open on Preston Highway and in Old Louisville.
Owner Barry Washington said his mission is more than just running restaurants. He touts his business as Christian-owned, family operated and a place to build the community.
