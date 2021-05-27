LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Better Business Bureau has a scam warning for anyone on the job hunt right now.
Leaders at the BBB say scammers are posting job openings online that appear to be realistic, but are really fraudulent, and try and steal applicants' personal information.
In many cases, the LinkedIn posts will appear as though they're from a real company -- but the BBB says a scammer is on the other end.
Some people have even done online interviews before realizing something wasn't right, according to the Better Business Bureau.
"What will happen often is the job scammers will ask for money up front to get supplies for the job or certain equipment for the job," said Reanna Smith-Hamblin, president and CEO of the BBB. "Don't fall for that."
Additionally, the BBB is asking job applicants to be on alert if the company sends a PDF or link to fill out personal information. Those could be means of collecting personal information from the applicant in order to steal his or her identity, or of uploading malware onto the applicant's computer.
If you see a job post online, the BBB suggests it's a good idea to reach out directly to the company to confirm the job exists before applying.
