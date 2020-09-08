LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) – Kentuckians living in any county except Jefferson can apply starting today for up to $6,500 in rental assistance to avoid eviction.
Gov. Andy Beshear set aside $15 million in federal funds from CARES Act coronavirus relief aid to establish the Healthy at Home Eviction Relief Fund.
Beshear’s administration unveiled a website to accept applications: https://teamkyhherf.ky.gov/
The money will be doled out to landlords on behalf of eligible tenants starting in late September.
The program is limited to renters whose income in the past 30 days is below thresholds that range from $2,633 to $7,600, depending on the county and the number of people in the household. Click here to see those limits.
Participants can get back-rent dating from March 1 and one month of future rent. The program requires landlords to agree to accept the funds, including taking only 90% of the rent owed and forgiving the remaining 10%.
Jefferson County has a separate eviction assistance program Louisville Metro officials set up earlier in the summer.
Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb in July set aside $25 million for an assistance program, though its website says it’s not taking applications at this time. A spokesman for the Indiana Housing and Community Development Authority did not immediately respond to a request for comment.