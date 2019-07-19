LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A whole lot of cash is going to be hidden across Louisville. But don't go searching for it yet.
It will be part of a city-wide treasure hunt on Wednesday, July 24, organized by Breakout Games. The hunt is open to anyone who wants to join.
Participants will be able to follow coordinates released every 30 minutes, from 5 - 8 p.m. Those coordinates will lead participants to $100 bills. The company that runs escape rooms is giving away a total of $2,000.
Breakout Games is doing these treasure hunts in 27 cities across the country this summer.
To join in on the action, just text "LOUISVILLEHUNT" to 3-1-9-9-6. For more information, go to BreakoutGames.com online.
