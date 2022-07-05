LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- When Brandon Smith moved into the Bellamy in March, the 20-year-old former warehouse worker was expecting to stay at the large apartment complex near the University of Louisville until July 2023.
Late last month, Smith marched over to the complex's business office to confirm what her neighbor told her: Everyone who lives there is being told to move out by July 26.
"I said that's crazy," Smith said. "My lease is not even up until next year. What am I supposed to do?"
Georgia-based Caliber Living confirmed June 29 that it is forcing all of the tenants at the 640-bed complex out by July 26 to accommodate a planned renovation of the complex. But the company's "very late and unlawful decision" to disregard leases it signed with Smith and other tenants will not go unchallenged, said Danny Matlock, an attorney with the Louisville Legal Aid Society.
"This is just outrageous — the conduct of the landlord — in terms of trying to kick out students who have valid, active leases," Matlock told WDRB News on Tuesday.
Matlock represents Smith and a handful of other Bellamy tenants.
The Legal Aid Society, a nonprofit that provides free legal help for low-income tenants in disputes with landlords, decided to relax its rules to take on Bellamy clients after WDRB News first reported on June 27 the company's plan to empty the complex.
Normally, tenants must be facing eviction before Legal Aid will help them, but the nonprofit made an exception for the Bellamy situation, according to advocacy director Stewart Pope, "due to the large number of tenants affected at the same time by a landlord who is emptying an entire complex."
It's not clear how many residents are affected by Caliber Living's move, but the company said in a statement last week, "It is anticipated that less than 10% of the 640 beds would have been occupied at the beginning of the fall semester."
In a statement issued Tuesday, Caliber Living vice president Craig Haughton said tenants whose leases go beyond July 26 "have been contacted by us directly and we are working with them to find other housing options."
The statement continued: "We are cancelling all new leases that have not yet taken affect. This decision is based on the wellbeing of the tenants to not live at the property as we are shutting it down to renovate."
The Bellamy as early as last November enticed some tenants to sign renewals to stay at the complex another year following the July 26 expiration of their existing lease, according to leases reviewed by WDRB News.
Despite Caliber Living's assertions, none of the leases, whether in effect now in or in the future, can be unilaterally canceled, Matlock told WDRB News.
Matlock said he expects his roster of Bellamy clients to grow based on the volume of calls Legal Aid has received. Tenants can reach the Legal Aid Society at 502-584-1254.
He said he will defend residents against any eviction proceedings filed by the complex, but there are likely "other ways to defend this." Matlock did not elaborate.
Smith said she pays $540 a month for a room in a four-bedroom unit at the Bellamy, which offers individual leases in shared spaces to cater to students.
She doesn't know if she will really have to move in three weeks.
"I really don't know what to do," she said.