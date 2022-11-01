LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Belle of Louisville is transforming from a riverboat to a mall.

The First Mate's Market, a free event, is planned for Nov. 19 from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. It's designed to bring together local businesses at a Louisville icon and National Historic Landmark.

The market is set to feature jewelry, baked goods, art, soap and more. There will also be a meet-and-greet with Santa Claus and food trucks.

The Belle of Louisville turned 108 years old this year. It's the oldest Mississippi River-style steamboat in the world.

