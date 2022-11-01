LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Belle of Louisville is transforming from a riverboat to a mall.
The First Mate's Market, a free event, is planned for Nov. 19 from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. It's designed to bring together local businesses at a Louisville icon and National Historic Landmark.
The market is set to feature jewelry, baked goods, art, soap and more. There will also be a meet-and-greet with Santa Claus and food trucks.
The Belle of Louisville turned 108 years old this year. It's the oldest Mississippi River-style steamboat in the world.
To learn more about the event, click here.
Related Stories:
- Kentuckiana cancer patients enjoy free Belle of Louisville cruise
- Belle of Louisville hosting several fall, Halloween cruises in October
- Belle of Louisville hosts inaugural 'First Mate's Holiday Market' for Small Business Saturday
- Belle of Louisville to launch 'Journeys to Freedom' cruises this summer
Copyright 2022 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.